Roscommon County Sheriff Urges Safety on Ice After Incidents

A local sheriff’s office is urging everyone to be safe on the ice after a snowmobiler fell through.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff, Friday, emergency responders were dispatched to a person through the ice.

It happened Houghton Lake and the person was helped out of the water by a passerby.

However, their snowmobile remained at the bottom of Houghton Lake.

The sheriff also pointed to a similar incident in Alpena County that we spoke about earlier.

You’re looking at a picture of Houghton Lake provided by the sheriff’s office, to show ice conditions.

Temperatures are projected to stay relatively warm through Tuesday.

Deputies are urging people to use extreme caution.