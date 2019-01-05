Roscommon County Sheriff Urges Safety on Ice After Incidents
Posted On January 5, 2019
A local sheriff’s office is urging everyone to be safe on the ice after a snowmobiler fell through.
According to the Roscommon County Sheriff, Friday, emergency responders were dispatched to a person through the ice.
It happened Houghton Lake and the person was helped out of the water by a passerby.
However, their snowmobile remained at the bottom of Houghton Lake.
The sheriff also pointed to a similar incident in Alpena County that we spoke about earlier.
You’re looking at a picture of Houghton Lake provided by the sheriff’s office, to show ice conditions.
Temperatures are projected to stay relatively warm through Tuesday.
Deputies are urging people to use extreme caution.