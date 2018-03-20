- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Roscommon County Resident is “Lucky for Life”!

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 20, 2018
25 Views
0

A Roscommon County resident just got lucky for life.

That’s because they won the big prize in the Michigan Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” game.

The winning ticket was sold at the Country Peddler Store in Houghton Lake.

The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn Monday night.

The winner can choose either annual payments of $25,000 a year for life, or take a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

The winner is asked to contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517.373.1237 to claim their prize.

The prize must be claimed at the lottery headquarters in Lansing.

This is the 19th winner of the lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game.

Post Views: 25



Trending Now
Police Find Missing 15 Year-Old Cadillac Girl Safe
Remington Hernandez March 16, 2018
Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month
Remington Hernandez March 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Roscommon County Resident is “Lucky for Life”!
Share No Comment