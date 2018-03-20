Roscommon County Resident is “Lucky for Life”!

A Roscommon County resident just got lucky for life.

That’s because they won the big prize in the Michigan Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” game.

The winning ticket was sold at the Country Peddler Store in Houghton Lake.

The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn Monday night.

The winner can choose either annual payments of $25,000 a year for life, or take a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

The winner is asked to contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517.373.1237 to claim their prize.

The prize must be claimed at the lottery headquarters in Lansing.

This is the 19th winner of the lifetime prize in the Lucky for Life game.