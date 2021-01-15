Roscommon County Man Faces 25 Years in Prison for Unlawful Imprisonment in Human Trafficking Case
Posted On January 15, 2021
A Roscommon County man was sentenced to spend up to 25 years behind bars for unlawful imprisonment.
Back in November, this man James Jarrell was found guilty for holding a woman against her will.
To recap, Jarrell and a second suspect abducted a woman from downstate.
Authorities say they forced the woman to clean and perform acts of prostitution.
The investigation sparked after police arrested the woman for stealing a car.
The victim told authorities she escaped from a home in Crawford County where she was held against her will.