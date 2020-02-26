Roscommon Co. Police ‘Would Love To Return’ This Bag Of Meth Found in Local Store

A story you don’t hear every day, Roscommon Police made a Facebook post asking for the owner of a baggie of meth found at a local store to come forward.

The post says, “someone dropped their bag of “ice” on the way out of a local store in the Village of Roscommon yesterday. We would love to return this bag to the owner who accidentally dropped it. Please contact the Roscommon Sheriff’s office to pick up your property…”.

Undersheriff Ben Lowe says he does not think the owner will come forward to claim their lost drugs, but the investigation will continue.

He added if the owner did come forward they would get a charge of possession of methamphetamine, which is a felony.