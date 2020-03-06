- Advertisement -
Roscommon Co. Man Faces Life in Prison for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Boy

A Roscommon County man may spend life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy he met online.

Police say Michael Clune met up with the child at a Hotel in Clare.

Clune allegedly met the child on the dating app Grindr, which is where he convinced the boy to meet up with him.

He now faces multiple charges for sex crimes and if convicted may spend life in prison.

This is not Clune’s first run-in with the law police say he has faced sex charges like these before.

