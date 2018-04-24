Roscommon and Crawford County Forgotten Man Ministries Dinner

The Roscommon and Crawford Forgotten Man Ministries Dinner is coming up on Thursday, May 10 at the Lakeside Resort and Conference Center in Houghton Lake.

There will be fellowship at 6pm and a dinner at 6:30pm.

Forgotten Man Ministries provides spiritual help and support to those incarcerated in county jails around the state of Michigan.

The annual banquet gives an opportunity to support these very needed ministries within our local jails.

Registration is required.

Reserve your seat online by April 30 at www.forgottenman.org

Children may not attend.