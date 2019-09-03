- Advertisement -
Roll-Over Accident Involving Power Pole in Mason Co., Driver in Critical Condition

Staff Writer Posted On September 3, 2019
A man is in critical condition after his truck rolled over and hit a power pole.

We know from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office it happened Monday just before 11 at night.

It occurred on Benson Road, North of Borowski in Sheridan Township.

Deputies found the pickup had gone onto the opposite side of the road, rolled and hit that power pole.

The driver had to be cut out of the car.

He was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital, where his condition is now listed as critical.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have played a role.

