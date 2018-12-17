Rogers City Man Flown to Hospital After Crash in Alpena

A man was flown to a hospital following a crash in Alpena.

At around 3:40 Sunday afternoon, police and rescue crews responded to a one-car accident 11th Ave. near Elizabeth St.

According to the police, witnesses reported the vehicle was driving southwest on 11th Ave. at an extremely high rate of speed.

That’s when it failed to get around a curve and collided with the guard rail and a large tree.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 25-year-old Rogers City man, was taken by ambulance to the Mid-Michigan Medical Center for initial treatment.

He was later flown by helicopter to another hospital.

His current condition is unknown.