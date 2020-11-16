Robbery Suspect in Critical Condition, Deputy Injured After Mt. Pleasant Shooting

A robbery suspect is in critical condition and a police officer is injured after a shooting in Mt. Pleasant.

Authorities say they were investigating two separate armed robberies at gas stations before the shooting occurred.

When they arrived at the scene of a Marathon Gas Station they say they saw a possible suspect in a parked car.

As officers approached the suspect, the suspect showed a handgun and was shot multiple times.

An Isabella County deputy was wounded in the leg during the shooting and had to be hospitalized.

The suspect is said to be in critical condition.

An investigation into the case is still underway, so keep it right here for new details and updates.