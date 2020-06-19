Rising Lake Michigan Water Creating Hazards on Boardman River

If you kayak, canoe or paddle board near the Boardman River Weir in Grand Traverse County, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants people to be aware of how the rising Lake Michigan water level has created hazards for water enthusiasts on the river.

The stretch of the Boardman River that runs through downtown Traverse City draws a lot of paddlers, normally, paddlers are able to get past the weir either by using the portage platforms located upstream and downstream of the weir, or by paddling under the weir structure between the supports when the grating was removed.

But, since Lake Michigan water levels influence the level of the lower Boardman River and the water level there currently is quite high, the available clearance to pass under the weir is greatly reduced.

Additionally, the portage platforms are slightly underwater, so new signage has been installed to help guide paddlers to the correct locations.

Paddlers are urged to pay attention to these signs that point out where to safely exit and enter the river around the weir structure.

The DNR says platforms are still the best overall option because people can paddle their boats up onto the platforms and then easily lift the boats out of the water.

Passage under the weir is strongly discouraged because of the safety risks.

Earlier this week, the DNR issued a statement highlight high water levels and associated risks throughout the state, you can access it here.