Richfield Township Police Warn of Thefts at Campground

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 20, 2019
Police in Roscommon County are asking campers to be on the lookout for thieves.

Richfield Township officers have been receiving reports of multiple break-ins of campers in the township campground.

In a statement, the department says the thieves are “victimizing vacationers while they are away and stealing things these people use for their families to have fun.”

Police are currently investigating leads and say they hope to put the perpetrators behind bars.

Officers say they have placed cameras around the campground to capture the thieves.

But they’re asking those in the area to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity.

