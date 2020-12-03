- Advertisement -
Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home Has Virtual Tree Lighting to Commemorate Loved Ones Who Have Passed On

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 3, 2020
As a way to celebrate the life of loved ones who have passed on, Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home is having a virtual tree lighting ceremony. 

For 37 years the funeral home has held a ceremony during the holiday season to help people cope with the death or the loss of a loved one. 

This year, of course, is different due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“ This year we are having a virtual ceremony and will only allow 20 people to attend in person. We are really encouraging people to watch online on our Facebook or website,” said co-owner of Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Peg Jonkhoff. 

December 3, at 5:30 p.m. three trees on the lawn of the funeral home, will be lit. 

Peg says the lights on each tree represent perseverance, strength, and hope. 

“ We really care, we want to help people and we want to provide hope” said Peg. 

Each tree will be lit one at a time and each tree represents a “special” message of hope.

The trees will be lit through the months of December and January in remembrance of loved ones who have passed away. 

