Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Charlevoix Co. Livestock

Staff Writer Posted On September 27, 2019
Another case involving animals, this one with a reward on the line.

Charlevoix County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports a cow had been shot around the Village of Norwood.

Its owner said he heard gun shots in the direction of a homemade firing range on Center Street.

Whether the shots actually came from the range is not clear…

But a $500 reward is up for grabs if you have any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

