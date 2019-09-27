Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Charlevoix Co. Livestock
Posted On September 27, 2019
Another case involving animals, this one with a reward on the line.
Charlevoix County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports a cow had been shot around the Village of Norwood.
Its owner said he heard gun shots in the direction of a homemade firing range on Center Street.
Whether the shots actually came from the range is not clear…
But a $500 reward is up for grabs if you have any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.