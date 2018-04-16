- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Reward Offered for Information Concerning Ice Rink Vandalism

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 16, 2018
141 Views
0

A reward is now being offered for information concerning a vandalism in Petoskey.

That vandalism happened at the Winter Sports Park.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety says they were called to the park for the report of a malicious destruction of property last Monday morning.

The inside of the hockey rink boards were covered with spray paint graffiti.

There was also writing in the snow.

Investigators say the vandalism happened sometime between Sunday the 8th and Monday.

Now Kidd and Leavy Real Estate is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 231.347.2500.

Post Views: 141



Trending Now
Antrim County Man Admits To Delivering Drugs That Killed Another Man In 2015
Remington Hernandez April 11, 2018
Owners of Osceola County Used Car Sale Facing Felony Charge
Jacob Owens April 12, 2018

You are reading
Reward Offered for Information Concerning Ice Rink Vandalism
Share No Comment