Reward Offered for Information Concerning Ice Rink Vandalism

A reward is now being offered for information concerning a vandalism in Petoskey.

That vandalism happened at the Winter Sports Park.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety says they were called to the park for the report of a malicious destruction of property last Monday morning.

The inside of the hockey rink boards were covered with spray paint graffiti.

There was also writing in the snow.

Investigators say the vandalism happened sometime between Sunday the 8th and Monday.

Now Kidd and Leavy Real Estate is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 231.347.2500.