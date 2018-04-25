Reward for Information Concerning Vandalism Increases to $1500

The reward for information concerning a vandalism in Petoskey has been increased again.

That vandalism happened at the Winter Sports Park.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety says they were called to the park for the report of a malicious destruction of property on Monday, April 9th.

The inside of the hockey rink boards were covered with spray paint graffiti.

There was also writing in the snow.

Investigators say the vandalism happened sometime between 5:30pm Sunday and 6:30am Monday.

Kidd and Leavy Real Estate had already offered a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Then Northern Lawn Services offered another $500 for information.

And now the Bay Area Pet Resort is offering a third $500 to anyone who can help identify those responsible for graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 231.347.2500.