5th Annual Cadillac Pop Culture Convention

The fifth annual Cadillac Pop Culture Con took place on Saturday at the Wexford County Civic Center.

Vendors, artists and lovers of pop culture flooded in the doors for a day of fun and adventure.

Costumes were encouraged and alongside the vendors, there were games, tournaments and events everyone could participate in.

Now being the fifth year this event has gained a following, bringing in both familiar faces and new ones.

The Pop Con has only been getting more and more popular every year so be sure to watch for it next year if you missed this years event.