Retired Teachers Host Candidate Forum

A local branch of the Association of Retired School Personnel hosted a group of candidates for a forum Friday morning.

The panel of candidates consisted of both Democrats and Republicans running for state offices.

That included current state representatives Daire Rendon, Michele Hoitenga, and Curt Vanderwall as well as challengers Tim Schaiberger and Mike Taillard.

Vanderwall is running against Taillard for the 35th district senate seat and Schaiberger is challenging Rendon for the 103rd house seat.

Hoitenga’s challenger could not make it to the forum.

To main focus of the questions was education policy as well as legislation relating to retirees.

Organizers say it was a very good Q & A session and that it is important to have these kind of events.

Election day is Tuesday, November 6th.