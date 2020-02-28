Retired Mt. Pleasant Swim Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl

An investigation that goes back to last year, ended in a man being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

A retired swim coach for Mt. Pleasant Public Schools and city recreation was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into whether he had sex with a child.

Police arrested this man, 66-year-old David Alsager for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Alsager is now charged with criminal sexual conduct and is out on bond