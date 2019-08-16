Results of Statewide PFAS Water Study Released

The state of Michigan’s PFAS task force has released its final report from last year’s statewide sampling of waters across the state.

In that survey, officials looked at supplies in communities, schools, childcare providers, and tribes for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

The $1.7 million study was the first of its kind in the nation.

According to the report, test results show that roughly 90% of these supplies showed no detection for PFAS.

Very low levels of PFAs, below 10 parts per trillion, were detected in nearly 7% of systems tested.

And PFAS levels between 10 and 70 ppt were detected in roughly 3% of systems tested.

Only the city of Parchment and Robinson Elementary School near Grand Haven had test results exceeding advisory levels.

Now, the state will continue to fund independent tests across Michigan.