Habitat for Humanity Invites You to Restock The Restore

Spring has officially sprung and that usually means spring cleaning!

And Thursday the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Traverse City is holding it’s “Restock the Restore” donation drive.

And just in time says outreach manager Michelle Reichert who says the Restore is pretty empty at the moment.

But there’s nothing that makes these folks happier than people getting into Spring Cleaning mode and donating those items they no longer need.

Proceeds from the sale of donated items help The Grand Traverse Region fund the construction of affordable housing in our region.