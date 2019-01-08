Resident Displaced After Mt. Pleasant Home Destroyed By Fire

A fire destroyed a home in Mt. Pleasant and the resident now displaced.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department initially responded to the scene on W. Michigan Street after a report of heavy smoke coming from the back of a single story home.

No injuries were reported as the residents were able to make it out of the house safety before crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

The house received light structural damage and heavy interior damage with a loss of most contents.

The fire department will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.