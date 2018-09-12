- Advertisement -
Rescue Crews Search for Missing Person Around Mullet Lake

Jessica Mojonnier Posted On September 12, 2018
Rescue crews are searching the area of Mullet Lake in Cheboygan County after a report of a missing person.

Cheboygan County Sheriff, Dale Clarmont says the person was reported missing Saturday evening.

The name is not being released at this time.

Deputies say the person is believed to be missing voluntarily.

Details are limited at this time but sheriff’s are continuing to search and say there is no threat to the public.

Rescue Crews Search for Missing Person Around Mullet Lake
