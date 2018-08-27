Republican Candidates Visit Cadillac on Campaign Trail

Republican candidates for both state and federal offices visited Cadillac and Traverse City Monday.

The visits are part of a tour across Michigan for the candidates, where they meet with voters and discuss issues.

Attorney General and candidate for governor Bill Schuette headlined the event with running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Both highlighted their agenda, which includes cutting taxes, lowering auto insurance rates, and improving schools.

Also attending was former Army helicopter pilot and U.S. Senate Candidate John James, who will face sitting senator Debbie Stabenow.

James says he put aside partisan politics to deliver results to Michigan, especially in areas of national security.

It is just over 70 days until voters head to the polls, and it’s evident that campaign season is in full swing.

For a list of all candidates in every party, log onto the secretary of state’s website.