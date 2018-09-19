Reported Attempted Child Abduction in Mackinac County Cleared as Misunderstanding

Earlier this week we told you about an attempted child abduction in Mackinac County.

It turns out there was just a “communication error.”

On Monday at around 2pm, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a business in Curtis after a woman reported that 2 people attempted to abduct her child.

The woman reported that a man and woman approached her, saying that they were from out of town and began a conversation with her about dogs.

They then reportedly tried to lure the 3 year-old into their vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Well now, new information reveals it was all just a big misunderstanding.

Deputies say they found the individuals involved.

After an extensive interview with the couple and witnesses, it was determined that there was some confusion since English is a second language to one of the persons identified.

Both suspects are now cleared and are no longer a threat after the Mackinac County Prosecutor reviewed the report.