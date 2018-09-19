- Advertisement -
Reported Attempted Child Abduction in Mackinac County Cleared as Misunderstanding

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 19, 2018
Earlier this week we told you about an attempted child abduction in Mackinac County.

It turns out there was just a “communication error.”

On Monday at around 2pm, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a business in Curtis after a woman reported that 2 people attempted to abduct her child.

The woman reported that a man and woman approached her, saying that they were from out of town and began a conversation with her about dogs.

They then reportedly tried to lure the 3 year-old into their vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Well now, new information reveals it was all just a big misunderstanding.

Deputies say they found the individuals involved.

After an extensive interview with the couple and witnesses, it was determined that there was some confusion since English is a second language to one of the persons identified.

Both suspects are now cleared and are no longer a threat after the Mackinac County Prosecutor reviewed the report.

