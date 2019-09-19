Report: Vape Usage Among Teens Doubled From 2017-2019

The number of kids vaping nicotine has doubled in the past two years.

According to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine released Wednesday, the rate of e-cigarette use among eighth, 10th and 12th graders continued to climb in 2019.

In fact, it doubled from 2017 to 2019.

So far this year, 25 percent of 12th grade students said they vaped within the previous month.

For tenth grade — it was one in five students…

And one in 11 students in eighth grade said they vaped within the previous month.

The study looked at data from over 42-thousand students.