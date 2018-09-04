Report: Infant Girl Had Skull Fracture, Bruising and Swelling Before Death

We’re learning more in the death of an infant girl in Grand Traverse County.

At around 10:50 Friday night, child was taken to Munson Medical Center and eventually to Devos Children’s Hospital.

Then, on Saturday, the girl passed away from, quote, “inoperable” injuries.

According to court documents, the mother had left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend, 21 year-old Thomas Weatherholt.

The girl was reportedly woken up by Weatherholt, who then took her outside.

The mother searched for the two for around ten minutes, before Weatherholt reappeared with the girl.

He then put the infant in her bouncy seat.

That’s when the mother reportedly found the girl not breathing, pale, and with blood on her clothes.

Documents say that the infant had a skull fracture as well as significant swelling and bruising to her forehead and arms.

Weatherholt has now been charged with open murder.