Remus Repair Shop Ordered to Cease Operation by State

The Secretary of State’s office has announced that they have ordered a Mecosta County repair shop to cease operations.

Officials say Welling’s Garage in Remus was determined to be unregistered when an agent conducted an inspection on January 16th.

The SOS says the owner didn’t submit an application for a license to become compliant after receiving instructions, either.

That eventually lead to a cease and desist order being issued in early February.

Those who have a complaint against Welling’s Garage are encouraged to call the complaint line at 517-335-1410.