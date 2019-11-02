Remains of Soldier Killed in Korean War Returning to Northern Michigan

A Northern Michigan soldier killed in the Korean War was identified this year and will soon return home.

22-year-old army sergeant Walter H. Tobin, Jr. of Glen Lake was identified in august.

On December 2nd, 1950, Tobin was killed when enemy forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains could not be recovered following the attack.

But last July, following the summit between president trump and Kim Jong-Un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes.

Those boxes were purported to contain the remains of Americans killed during the Korean War.

Until August, Tobin was among the over 7,600 Americans who remain unaccounted for from the Korean war.

Now, thanks to DNA technology, he will be buried in glen lake on the 14th.