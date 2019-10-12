- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Remains of Northern Michigan Native Return From Korea

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 12, 2019
63 Views
0

The remains of a Northern Michigan soldier, who perished in the Korean War, are finally home.

Sgt. David A. Feriend of Kingsley was declared missing in action 70 years ago.

He was serving with Headquarters Company, 3rd battalion, 31st infantry regiment, 7th infantry division in Korea.

His unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in a 17-day-long siege.

Feriend was last seen driving through the battle getting wounded out of harm’s way.

His family held out hope after he was reported missing but, in August, his remains were identified among those returned by North Korea.

His remains were driven up to Kingsley with a police escort and Governor Whitmer ordered flags at half staff or his arrival.

Post Views: 63



Trending Now
Poisonous Caterpillar Spotted in Mid, Northern Michigan
Staff Writer October 9, 2019
Boy Injured After Getting Thrown From Motorbike in Wexford County
Remington Hernandez October 6, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Remains of Northern Michigan Native Return From Korea
Share No Comment