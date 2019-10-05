Remains Found in U.P. Identified As Missing Air Force Sergeant

The Air Force has released information in an upper peninsula cold case, which spans decades.

40 years ago, in 1979, Sgt. Donald Rexroth went missing from K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Marquette County.

His family told investigators that he would not leave without saying “Goodbye”

According to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, remains were found by the state police in November 2017 near the former base.

But it wasn’t until recently that they were linked to Rexroth after investigators began d-n-a testing.

Now the air force suspects foul play in the Sergeant’s death, and there are still many unanswered questions.

They ask anyone with information to come forward.