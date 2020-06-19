Remains Found in Lake County, Identified as Missing Man

The Lake County man who has been missing for more than two years remains have been found.

Police say the remains were found at a home in Pleasant Plains Township and have been identified as Richard Ashbrook.

Ahsbrook was reported missing in February of 2018, and has not been seen or heard from by family since November 2017.

A tip led to police finding the remains earlier this month.

Investigators are now working to determined the cause of death, and why the remains were at the home.