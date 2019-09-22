- Advertisement -
Relocation of Wolves to Isle Royale Ends For Season

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 22, 2019
The fall relocation of wolves to Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior has concluded.

According to park staff, a total of four wolves from Michigan’s mainland were moved since September 5th.

But, sadly, one of the wolves was found to have died following its relocation.

That wolf will now be examined by biologists to find out how it died.

The Isle Royale park superintendent says “capture, anesthesia, and translocation are stressful events for wolves.

This is not the first relocated wolf to die, however, there were multiple successes.

This was the second year of a three-to-five-year effort to establish a population of 20 to 30 wolves in the isolated island park.

The effort was set in motion following a decision to restore predation to the ecosystem of the island.

