Recreational Marijuana Sales In Michigan Launch In December

The green light for ganja in Michigan…

Recreational marijuana will be sold to anyone over 21-years-old beginning December 1st.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency on Wednesday told marijuana businesses they can transfer 50 percent of their inventory to the recreational market.

All they need to do is get a license from the state.

To make sure medical marijuana patients continue to have access to a large supply of the product dispensaries will transfer only 50 percent of the weed sitting on shelves.