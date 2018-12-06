Recreational marijuana is officially legal throughout the state of Michigan.

People 21 and older are now able to purchase, possess, and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles.

Michiganders are also able to grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption.

But there are a few things you should keep in mind.

The MSP is reminding residents that you cannot use it in public, drive under the influence, possess in school zones, and that employers can still enforce marijuana related drug policy.