- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Recreational Marijuana is Officially Legal Throughout the State

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 6, 2018
200 Views
0

Recreational marijuana is officially legal throughout the state of Michigan.

People 21 and older are now able to purchase, possess, and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles.

Michiganders are also able to grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption.

But there are a few things you should keep in mind.

The MSP is reminding residents that you cannot use it in public, drive under the influence, possess in school zones, and that employers can still enforce marijuana related drug policy.

Post Views: 200



Trending Now
Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service
Remington Hernandez December 3, 2018
Man Sentenced to Prison For Murder During Robbery in Kalkaska County
Remington Hernandez December 4, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Recreational Marijuana is Officially Legal Throughout the State
Share No Comment