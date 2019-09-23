Effort to Recover Mason Co. Drowning Victim Hampered

Mason County marine patrols, back on the water Monday as part of what they now call a recovery mission…

And we can now name the man believed to have drowned after falling into a lake Saturday.

Investigators say large weed beds under the surface of Hamlin Lake, coupled with storm water runoff and thick algae are complicating the search effort.

Just after one Saturday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews were called to a reported capsized boat there in an area known as “The Narrows.”

Two people were also reported in the water.

First responders learned the 18 foot bass-style fishing boat had not capsized and that the two had actually fallen overboard.

While good samaritans boating on the lake rescued a woman from the water…

Investigators now believe 54-year-old Robert Conklin of West Olive drowned, but have yet to find his body.

Again, that effort is now considered a recovery mission.