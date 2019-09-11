Reception for Apple’s New Tech Anything But “Sour”

Despite slumping iPhone sales..

Apple is cranking it up all the way to eleven.

The iPhone 11 that is, and the reception from fans has been anything but sour.

It has two cameras and if two’s not enough…

the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max has three, four if you include the selfie cam.

Apple also revealed new details about their streaming service, which will feature original shows and movies..

Apple TV Plus is going to be available in over 100 countries.