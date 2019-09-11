- Advertisement -
Home » National & World

Reception for Apple’s New Tech Anything But “Sour”

Staff Writer Posted On September 11, 2019
43 Views
0

Despite slumping iPhone sales..

Apple is cranking it up all the way to eleven.

The iPhone 11 that is, and the reception from fans has been anything but sour.

It has two cameras and if two’s not enough…

the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max has three, four if you include the selfie cam.

Apple also revealed new details about their streaming service, which will feature original shows and movies..

Apple TV Plus is going to be available in over 100 countries.

Post Views: 43



Trending Now
Michigan Workers Crushed-to-Death By Falling Granite Slabs
Staff Writer September 10, 2019
GoFundMe Set Up for Building Dedicated to Father, Daughter Killed in Accident
Remington Hernandez September 8, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Reception for Apple’s New Tech Anything But “Sour”
Share No Comment