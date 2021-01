A Rapid City woman faces charges after she refused to return a deposit to a deceased man’s family.

Police tell us it all started when the woman agreed to refund a deposit issued by a motel in Antrim County and did not.

Nicole Marie Peacock-Mendoza now faces charges for Larceny by Conversion.

Mendoza was arraigned last week and has a $5,000 bond.

Her next court date is Feb. 3.