Rapid City Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Child Under 13, Victims Continue to Come Forward

A 72-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Police say, Robert Mendoza has been arraigned for one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree.

The investigation started back in October when a former foster child of the suspect said she was sexually assaulted by him in 2016.

Police say though the investigation more victims have begun to come forward from Kalkaska, Antrim, and Grand Traverse Counties, dating back to 2009.

Mendoza has a $25,000 bond and is currently in Grand Traverse County Jail.

The suspects foster care license has been revoked and his next court date is November 24, 2020.

Any victims having interactions with Mendoza are asked to contact Trooper Investigator Kirschner at the MSP Cadillac Post

telephone number 231-779-6040.