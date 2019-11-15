Public Service Commission Approves Utility Rate Cuts For Michigan Residents

The Michigan Public Service Commission is approving $75-million in rate refunds for Michigan utility customers….

Indiana Michigan Power Company customers can see a rate refund savings from the 2017 tax cuts, and job act was passed on dollar for dollar to Michigan ratepayers, and they exceed $4-billion.

Three rounds of calculations by the M.P.S.C. staff cut tax to 21 percent from the original 35 percent.

Corporate savings will be returned to ratepayers in different ways– monthly bill credits, and others through longer-term adjustment rates.