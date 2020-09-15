Public Health Alert: Health Officials Say to Avoid Black Lake Near Onaway
Posted On September 15, 2020
346 Views0
District Health Department No. 4 is sending a public health advisory to residents about an algal bloom in Black Lake near Onaway.
Health officials say people and pets should avoid direct body contact with the lake.
They also say to avoid water that is blue-green or water that looks like it has a green sheen or spilled paint on its surface.
Health officials say to not swallow any of the water as well.