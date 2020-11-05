Prudenville Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time in Roscommon Co.

A Prudenville man faces a felony for driving drunk, third offense.

Police say they stopped the suspect, Steven Paul Borchers, for speeding on M-55 in Denton Township in October.

During the stop the suspect allegedly showed signs of being drunk.

He was later arrested and taken to Roscommon County Jail for driving drunk.

Borchers was arraigned on November 2, 2020 in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County for one count felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense and Driving While License Suspended.

The suspect has $50,000 a bond and is due back in court November 16,2020.