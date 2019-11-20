Priest Sentenced in MI AG’s Sex Abuse Investigation, Another Convicted Hours Later

The first of five priests charged in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation learned his punishment in a downstate courtroom.

Hours later, a second priest was convicted, as well.

Patrick Casey a former metro Detroit priest living in northern Michigan.

The first of the priests named in Nessel’s investigation into abuse at the hands of the clergy to be convicted.

Casey who lives in Bellaire will spend 45 days in jail, one year on probation and have to attend sex offender counseling.

The victim his identity concealed out of respect said “I was suicidal and he did nothing to help me… I was drowning, I needed help, I needed a shepherd.”

He’ll spend up to five years behind bars.

Brian Stanley, Joseph Baker, Vincent DeLorenzo, Neil Kalina and Jacob Vellian all have yet to be convicted.

While Timothy Crowley’s case was dismissed, pending an appeal from the A.G.’s office.