Presque Isle Sheriff: Man Dies In Crash After Texting While Driving

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 19, 2019
A man in Presque Isle County is dead after he was reportedly distracted while driving.

At around 8:11 a.m. Saturday, deputies and rescue crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on us-23 near Shore Rd. in Rogers Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was being driven by a 44-year-old Jeremy Schultheir of Chesterfield.

The details of what lead up to the crash were not released, but investigators say it Appears Schultheir had been texting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

