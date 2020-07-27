Presque Isle County Reports First COVID-19 Death

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it’s with great sadness that Presque Isle County has experienced their first death due to COVID-19.

The individual was an adult male.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who have lost their loved one,” said Denise Bryan, Health Officer at DHD4. “This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this virus to a halt.”

District Health Department #4 says it’s grateful to everyone in the community to wear their masks, social distance, quarantine and isolate when recommended to protect the health of the community. DHD4 reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this virus.