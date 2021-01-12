Presque Isle County Authorities Continue Search for Missing Person

The Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Office says they are eleven days into the search for a missing person.

Detectives tell us the person went missing on January 1st near Tomahawk Lake.

Deputies say the missing person whose identity has yet to be released, vehicle was found with no one in it, sparking the search.

Since January 1st the sheriff’s office has used a slew of resources to find the person including, drones, K-9 Units, and search teams.

The investigation into this person’s disappearance is still ongoing so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.