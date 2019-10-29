Presque Isle Co. Gas Station Employee Accused of Pocketing $50-Thousand in Merchandise

An embezzlement case has a Blarney Castle Oil employee in deep trouble.

This is Jordan James Purol, who is accused of ringing up cash sales, voiding them out and pocketing the money.

Purol worked for Blarney Castle Oil’s EZ Mart store on Michigan Avenue in Posen.

Authorities say he was able to stay under the radar for a couple years, until inventories going back to 2017 showed a whopping $50 thousand of merchandise unaccounted for.

Purol faces a five year felony charge for embezzlement.

He is out on a five thousand dollar cash bond.

His next hearing is November 5th.