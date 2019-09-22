Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Meets With Striking Auto Workers

Democratic Presidential candidate and senator Elizabeth Warren joined striking auto workers outside of the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

The senator marched as part of “Solidarity Sunday,” which has garners protests at GM plants across the country.

Warren did express solidarity with the workers, who went on strike a week ago after their contract expired.

The candidate, known for being critical of big corporations, took aim at GM.

She said “GM is demonstrating it has no loyalty to the workers of America.”

Warren wasn’t the only candidate to stop by Michigan GM plants recently.

Last week, Senator Amy Klobuchar also met with those on strike.