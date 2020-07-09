President Trump Approved Michigan’s Request for Federal Funding Following Midland Dam Collapse

President Donald Trump approved the State of Michigan’s request for a major disaster declaration following the May flooding in mid Michigan.

This approval allows additional federal assistance to be made available to individuals and businesses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Businesses Administration, and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development.

“This federal assistance will help us rebuild communities, homes, and businesses,” said Congressman John Moolenaar, the longtime representative who led bipartisan efforts to secure the federal relief. “I know how much this support will mean to so many who need it as they recover their lives and rebuild their homes. While it won’t make everyone whole, every piece of help is a step in the right direction. My team and I will be working to help residents through this process.”

“Today’s declaration happened because everyone in government did their part. From village presidents to the President of the United States, local, state, and federal officials have been working together to help residents rebuild. I spoke with President Trump earlier today and I am grateful for his help in cutting through the red tape and getting this done for the hard working people of mid Michigan.

“Finally, I want to thank every resident who helped make this possible by completing their damage assessments. Their documentation was crucial to getting this relief today.”

Residents can apply for assistance here.