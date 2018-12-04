Pregnant Woman, Child Killed in West Michigan House Fire

A pregnant woman and a young child died in a west Michigan house fire.

Fire crews were called the home in white pigeon early Tuesday morning.

Officials say 11 people were living in the home including seven kids.

Two people made it out safely.

The bodies of a pregnant woman and a seven-year-old boy were found upstairs.

Authorities say the mother-to-be was due to give birth in just a few weeks.

A dog was also killed in the fire.

Seven other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

At last check, two of them were in critical condition.

Officials say it’s too early to tell what caused the fire.