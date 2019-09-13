Potential Strike Looms in Detroit Amid U.A.W. Talks

A potential strike looms large in Detroit…

Leaders of the United Auto Workers Union have extended contracts with Ford and Fiat Chrysler indefinitely — but the pact with General Motors is still set to expire Saturday night.

The move puts added pressure on bargainers for both sides as they approach the contract deadline and the union starts to make preparations for a strike.

The contract extension was confirmed Friday by the U.A.W., but the union declined further comment on the talks.

The U.A.W. picked G.M. as the target company, meaning it is the focus of bargaining and would be the first company to face a walkout.

G.M.’s contract with the union is scheduled to expire at 11:59 P.M. Saturday.